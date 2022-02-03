Richmond native Michael Bass named one of three interim heads of CNN

Michael Bass — son of Berkshire Eagle columnist Ruth Bass and the late longtime Eagle entertainment editor Milton Bass — has been named an interim chief of CNN.
Bass will serve as an interim co-head along with Amy Entelis and Ken Jautz, according to a memo to employees from Jason Kilar, CEO of CNN parent WarnerMedia.
The announcement comes in the wake of the departure of Jeff Zucker, who abruptly resigned as president of CNN Worldwide, a position he held for the past nine years. WarnerMedia's official reason for Zucker's removal is that he failed to disclose his romantic relationship with his closest colleague, Allison Gollust, CNN EVP and chief marketing officer, according to a report from CNN's Brian Stelter's "Reliable Sources" newsletter.
Bass, 60, grew up in Richmond. According to Ruth Bass, he wrote his first news stories covering Richmond tennis tournaments for the Eagle, then was the summer intern for the Berkshire Sampler, starting when he was in high school.
He went on to graduate with honors from Harvard University with a degree in history and literature. His extensive broadcast journalism resume includes working as senior broadcast producer for NBC's "Today" and as senior executive producer for CBS News' "The Early Show," "The Saturday Early Show," and "The CBS Morning News."
Before this announcement, Bass worked closely with Zucker and oversaw much of CNN's newsgathering and programming.
According to the Associated Press, Zucker said he was asked about his relationship with longtime aide Gollust as part of an investigation into now-fired anchor Chris Cuomo, which found that Cuomo had aided his brother, then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as he navigated a sexual harassment scandal.
“I acknowledged the relationship had evolved in recent years,” Zucker wrote in a memo. “I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't. I was wrong.”
The resignation was met with shock within CNN, where Zucker was generally well liked, according to the Associated Press.