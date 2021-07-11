PITTSFIELD — The Middle Berkshire Registry of Deeds at 44 Bank Row in Pittsfield will reopen to the public on July 12, the date the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court has set for allowing public access into all courthouses and registries of deeds throughout the Commonwealth.
Here are the procedures that will be in place when the registry re-opens:
• Masks are mandatory for all visitors until further notice as per the court order.
• Public search terminals are limited to www.masslandrecords.com only. There is no longer an in-house software system available to the public.
• The drop-box located at street level may be used for non-time-sensitive recordings only.
• Once the building is opened to the public, documents may be brought to the recording counter.
• Land court documents should continue to be emailed for review; make an appointment to register them.
• Newly established protocols for recording, registering and researching are posted on the bulletin board located in the vestibule area (before you enter the recording area).
• Visitors are asked to allow themselves time to read and follow the posted instructions.
"We are keeping some of the same procedures that were implemented during the pandemic that you may have appreciated," said Register of Deeds Patricia M. Harris, in a statement. "In the interest of your time, we now encourage you to drop and leave. This same habit that was discouraged in the past, has now been perfected to save you valuable time. All we require is that you remain available via cell phone until your documents are on record."