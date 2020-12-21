An organization that this year will distribute $350 million worth of food to locations around the United States is moving into New England.
Midwest Food Bank is exploring facility options in Hartford, Conn. to serve relief agencies and food pantries throughout the six New England states, it announced Monday.
The organization currently distributes food from facilities in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, and Texas and international facilities in Africa and Haiti. The faith-based nonprofit said one in six people in Connecticut are struggling with food insecurity, compared to one in eight people before the COVID-19 pandemic.
They said they distribute food "without cost" to more than 2,000 nonprofit partners and social services agencies in the U.S. Midwest Food Bank President and CEO David Kieser is leading the effort and Joseph Koch, Maxine Schneider, Heather Summers, and Brent Walder have been named to the group's New England divisional board.
An executive director and additional board members will be named next year, the group said.
"We are thankful to have a strong local team leading this effort," Kieser said. "We plan to leverage our national footprint by serving those in need with dignity and compassion."