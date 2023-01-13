Mielke Confections will close after one last Valentine's Day. Rising costs outpaced its recent revenue growth

Mielke Confections, a chocolate and sweets business with locations in Great Barrington and Stockbridge, will close both stores next month. Rising production costs factored into the decision, owners say.

Steven Kinney, who owns the business with his husband, Trent, said the shop at 260 Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington will stay open through Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14 – but that’s the last day they’re guaranteed to keep the lights on.

“Staying open any day after that may be somewhat dependent on inventory levels,” Kinney said. “If we don't really have any other product to sell, we're not going to stay open any longer.”

Quote “We don’t feel that we’d be able to keep up with the costs without making very significant price increases, which wouldn’t really make the store and the products accessible to the families we’re trying to serve." Steven Kinney

Price increases across the board put pressure on the business. Raw materials have gotten more expensive, with sugar and chocolate increasing dramatically. Costs of packaging and utilities have also gone up, adding to the strain.

On top of that, Kinney said the business encountered problems getting basic items, such as the paper bags used at its registers. When the normal supplier ran out of the bags, the owners faced a six-month wait to get more from someone else. Trying to find new sources cost them time and money, he said.

The confectioners had to increase prices on some items to keep up, Kinney said. They don’t want to go higher.

“We don’t feel that we’d be able to keep up with the costs without making very significant price increases, which wouldn’t really make the store and the products accessible to the families we’re trying to serve,” Kinney said.

The confection shop began operating in 2019, after acquiring and renaming Catherine’s Chocolates in Great Barrington, which had been operating for over 40 years. Then, the owners opened another storefront in Stockbridge at 44 North St. in 2021.

The decision comes even as the business has grown and increased its customer base. Kinney said the business has steadily increased its revenue and foot traffic since 2019, but the costs have outpaced the gains.

“We’re probably up about 60 to 70 percent from where we started revenue-wise, but with the increase in costs, the margins really kill us,” Kinney said. “The profitability was not increasing with all this revenue.”

After the business closes, Kinney plans to be involved with it until it’s sold, he said. The Great Barrington storefront is listed at $795,000, including the property’s real estate.

Kinney said it was a difficult decision to close up shop. Stepping into the space left by Catherine’s Chocolates was an honor, he said, and he thanked the shop’s loyal customers. He also thanked all of the store’s employees, from the cashiers to the candy-makers.

“The chocolate shop that was Catherine’s and became Mielke was really a feature – a pillar in the Great Barrington community,” Kinney said. “I think a lot of the customers that did and do still shop there are really what made this business what it is.”