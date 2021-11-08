Mildred Elley School to pay $1 million settlement for violating state regulations

PITTSFIELD — The Mildred Elley School has agreed to provide more than $1 million in relief funds to hundreds of former students after the Attorney General's Office determined that it violated the state's for-profit and occupational school regulations.
Based on the terms of the settlement, the school is required to pay $600,000 that Attorney General Maura Healey's office will distribute to students of the school, according to a news release. It will also discharge more than $420,000 in debts owed by students to the school.
The Mildred Elley School is based in New York but has a campus in Pittsfield and offers a variety of certificate programs in vocational fields such as business technologies, clinical medical assisting, cosmetology, massage therapy, medical office assisting and practical nursing.
The violations occurred from January 2015 to March 2017, the release stated.
“Our for-profit school regulations ensure that prospective students have the information they need to make informed decisions about their education and are protected from deceptive enrollment practices,” Healey said in the release. “This settlement stops this school from using these tactics on students moving forward and secures relief for the harm done."
Asked for comment on the settlement, a spokesman for the school emailed the following statement to The Eagle: "The inquiry related to consumer disclosures primarily during 2016 and 2017, for which corrective action was taken shortly after the inquiry began. The agreement includes no admission of any wrongdoing and avoids a lengthy and costly proceeding that may otherwise have occurred. Mildred Elley appreciates the professionalism the AGO displayed throughout the inquiry.
"Mildred Elley looks forward to satisfying the educational mission of its students for many years to come. The school will continue to act in the best interests of its students and the Berkshire County communities it serves."
According to the allegations in the settlement, the school repeatedly failed to make certain disclosures to consumers and prospective students at least 72 hours prior to entering into enrollment agreements.
It also engaged in high-pressure sales tactics by contacting prospective students more than twice in a seven-day period.
"The settlement also alleges that the school’s published placement rates for certain programs were above 70 percent, when placement rates calculated under the AG’s regulations were significantly lower," the release stated.
This story will be updated.