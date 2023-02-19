At the Mini Maker Market at Greylock Works, local artisans share their wares

For the artisans at the Greylock Works Mini Maker Market, the materials that go into what’s on display are as important as the goods themselves.
Amy DiLalla, the event’s organizer and a sustainable jewelry maker, is one such artisan. She only makes her wares out of stones that she can source herself. She started making jewelry as part of a New Year’s resolution years ago when she was living in Brooklyn, going to a local bead shop for her first lessons. She’s been doing it ever since, charting a path to the Hudson Valley and eventually the Berkshires.
Being able to find ethically-sourced materials is important, she said, but working with stones that have been forming for millennia has brought her closer to the earth.
“I’m a naturalist at heart,” DiLalla said.
Similarly, Sarah Schaeffer got her start in the yarn business after doing a deep-dive into typical industry practices, particularly around chemical-based dyes. She now has seven sheep on her farm, used exclusively for their wool, and makes plant-based dyes for the yarn herself.
Schaeffer makes yellow dyes out of yarrow and goldenrod flowers, for instance, or colors yarns with black walnuts — the kind that fall on the ground and most people run over, she said. She can get vibrant reds out of the bark, leaves and berries of sumac trees, and occasionally buys madder root to make her oranges.
“I wanted to be part of the local, small-batch solution,” Schaeffer said.
The maker markets began as pop-ups over the summer, at Greylock Works located at 508 State Road in North Adams, but found a consistent enough audience for DiLalla to expand to the winter months. Bolstered significantly by tourists and college students from the nearby campuses for Williams and the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, they are now held on the first and third Sundays of February through April from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
It was the first time at the maker market for Tu Le, owner of 328North Farm in Williamstown. Le and his husband Matt Bertles have been running the half-acre farm for nine years now, and offer a variety of goods cultivated or worked on at the farm. Sunday, they had flowers and paintings ready to sell. By the time the next market rolls around, they’ll have spices and pantry goods, too.
The farm provides flowers, food and art, with both Le and Bertles contributing to those respective areas. Le said that they were constantly juxtaposing what it meant to be a farmer and what it meant to be an artist as part of running the farm.
Part of their mission was to challenge the notion of what farm-to-table looks like, replacing the traditional understanding based on Western cooking with goods that they could provide with some ingenuity. That’s required a lot of trial and error, even as climate change has altered their growing seasons and forced them to think outside the box.
“That’s part of being a farmer,” Le said. “It’s having to adjust. Every March, we start over.”
For a farm that used to be available by appointment only, Le said that moving into the maker market was an important step to opening things up to the community.
“That’s what we really wanted with this studio space,” Le said. “To provide access.”
Offering more affordable options at the space, rather than just their high-end materials, was also important. Le wants people to be able to take home a piece of the farm with them, even if it comes at a lower cost. They sold potted plants and bouquets at more affordable prices on Sunday.
Le said that sourcing the right materials for their products involved intentionality about who they brought to the table and how they presented it to the community. Sure, they could get meat from anywhere, he said, but going the extra mile to find a pig who was raised in the woods in Williamstown is always worth the effort. That’s part of what makes it so special, he said.
“It tastes better knowing where it comes from,” Le said. “Knowing that it ate those apples and acorns that fell from that tree.”
For Harry Levenstein, a local potter, it was a chance to exhibit his wares and give them a good home. He began making pottery 10 years ago when he was in high school, following in his mother’s footsteps. Being able to transfer the two-dimensional into objects via pottery sold him on it early.
Now, he works to make sure that each piece is special — whether it’s inherent in the design or its part of a conversation he has with a prospective buyer at the market.
“We’re replacing objects in the home that might be thoughtless or factory-made with things that I can imbue with meaning,” Levenstein said.
It’s a participation in an age-old aesthetic tradition that keeps Levenstein coming back. The materials aren’t just important for him — they’re practically equal partners. He points out that without the wood-firing process he uses in his pieces, many of the designs he’s able to achieve would be impossible. His use of melted wood ash, particularly, contributes to the character of the pieces.
“I rely on and collaborate with my materials to show off what I can do with my hands — and what it can do with its powers beyond my control,” Levenstein said.
At the same time, some artisans are using different materials than they're used to in the space. Frank Ringwood works to restore stained glass windows in Schenectady for his day job. On Sunday, he could be found working on carving a horse’s head — more accurately, a unicorn still waiting for its horn — out of wood. It’s part of a larger project spearheaded by Dalton artist Katy Levesque.
Levesque was a volunteer on the Berkshire Carousel, located at 50 Center St. in Pittsfield, as was Ringwood. After that carousel stopped spinning in 2019, much to the dismay of its volunteers, Levesque wanted to make a unicorn in the same style and convinced some of the project’s veterans to work on it with her.
Now, a much smaller group comes to chip in their time and contribute piece by piece — a process that’s been ongoing since 2019, with some disruptions from the pandemic.
For Ringwood, it’s a bit easier than what he’s used to.
“Wood is different than glass — it’s a little more forgiving,” Ringwood said with a laugh.
Regardless of what the vendors were selling, the goal was to allow local makers to show themselves to the community, DiLalla said. Le said authenticity is one of the most important things you can promote as an artisan and that it should never be a compromise.
“Otherwise, you’re not really putting yourself out there,” Le said. “You’re following a model.”