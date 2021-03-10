NORTH ADAMS — How does one actually “think green,” psychologically, that is.
Dr. Christie Manning, director of sustainability at Macalester College in Saint Paul, Minn., will give a talk titled “The Psychology of Sustainable Behavior” as part of MCLA’s Green Living Seminar Series at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17.
Green Living Seminar Series webinars are free and open to the public. Community members can register for each lecture at mcla.edu/greenliving. All seminars take place weekly on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. through April 14.
In addition to serving as Macalester’s director of sustainability, Dr. Manning is a faculty member in the department of Environmental Studies. Her co-authored publications include the forthcoming text, "Psychology for Sustainability," a 2018 edited volume, "Psychology and Climate Change," and a 2017 review article in the journal Science, “Beyond the roots of human inaction: Fostering collective effort toward ecosystem conservation.”
Every semester, MCLA’s Green Living Seminar Series hosts lectures by local, regional, and national experts organized around a central theme related to the environment and sustainability. The 2021 series theme is “Individual Actions and Environmental Sustainability.” The series is a presentation of the MCLA Environmental Studies Department and MCLA’s Berkshire Environmental Resource Center.
For more information, go to www.mcla.edu/greenliving or call (413) 662-5303.