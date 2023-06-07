A 12-year-old boy reported missing last week returned home safely, Pittsfield Police say

PITTSFIELD — A 12-year-old boy who went missing last week has returned home, city police confirmed Wednesday.
Pittsfield Police Sgt. Shaun Reagan said the boy, Jayden Green, returned home on his own on June 5. He had been missing since Friday. No additional details were available about the outcome of the search.
Police made a Facebook post on Friday asking for the public's assistance in finding Green, providing a description and image of him. In an update, the department thanked the public for their assistance.