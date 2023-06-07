<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A 12-year-old boy reported missing last week returned home safely, Pittsfield Police say

PITTSFIELD — A 12-year-old boy who went missing last week has returned home, city police confirmed Wednesday.

Pittsfield Police Sgt. Shaun Reagan said the boy, Jayden Green, returned home on his own on June 5. He had been missing since Friday. No additional details were available about the outcome of the search.

Police made a Facebook post on Friday asking for the public's assistance in finding Green, providing a description and image of him. In an update, the department thanked the public for their assistance. 

Matt Martinez can be reached at mmartinez@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

News Reporter

Matt Martinez is a news reporter at The Berkshire Eagle. He worked at Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, graduated Marquette University. He is a former Report for America corps member.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all