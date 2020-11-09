Roos Bajanth

Pittsfield police are seeking the public's help in locating Roos Bajanth, a 13-year-old who was reported missing on Saturday. 

PITTSFIELD — Police have located a missing Pittsfield teen, Roos Bajanth, but continue to investigate the circumstances of her disappearance.

Massachusetts State Police said Monday that the teen may have left the Pittsfield area with a man she met online. Bajanth, 13, was last seen leaving her Columbus Avenue home on Saturday.

Though she has been found by New York State Police at a home in Schenectady, N.Y., police are still involved. "The circumstances of her disappearance remain under investigation," said Dave Procopio, director of media communications for the Massachusetts State Police.

The teen's disappearance led the state police to consider issuing an AMBER Alert. "Regardless of whether an AMBER is ultimately activated, we have concern for Roos’ safety and well-being," state police said Sunday. 

Anyone with information about Bajanth is asked to call the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700, Extension 0.

Larry Parnass can be reached at lparnass@berkshireeagle.com and 413-588-8341.

