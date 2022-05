PITTSFIELD — Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Keiara Harris 2 Police are seeking the public's help locating a missing 15-year-old, Keiara Harris.

The girl, Keiara Harris, was described as a white female about 5-foot-6, weighing 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Pittsfield police ask that anyone with information about Keiara contact the department at (413) 448-9700.