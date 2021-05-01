WORTHINGTON — Authorities this morning have located a woman and her dog who had been missing since 6 p.m. Friday night in Peru State Forest.
The woman was located at approximately 7:10 a.m. by state police K-9 units and local firefighters, according to State Police spokesman David Procopio. Her name has not been released, but it did not appear she suffered any significant injuries.
The woman was reported missing after she took her dog for a walk in the state forest in the area of River Road in Worthington Friday night and did not return. An initial search of the area by state troopers from the Russell barracks failed to locate either the women or the dog. State Police then deployed K-9 teams and activated its Special Emergency Response Team, a specialized search and rescue unit, to assist in the search, but were unable to locate either the missing woman or the dog overnight.
Once found, the woman told first responders that she and her dog spent the night in the woods, and were able to make their way to River Road in Worthington after the sun came up.