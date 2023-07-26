In a pilot program, mobile farmers markets will bring affordable, locally grown food to Becket, Pittsfield and North Adams

Getting fresh, affordable, locally grown food is about to get a little bit easier for three communities across the Berkshires thanks to a new pilot program.
For 10 weeks, using a leased refrigerated van, Alyssa Vandurme, mobile farmers market manager at Berkshire Grown, will sell — and in some cases give away — food. The Berkshire Mobile Farmers Market Program will stop each Tuesday morning at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in North Adams; each Wednesday afternoon at 18 Degrees Family Services on West Street in Pittsfield; and each Thursday morning at Becket Town Hall.
Vandurme will pop up an outdoor canopy and a couple of tables, set out the produce and set up shop with some help from volunteers.
The markets will start Sept. 12 in North Adams and end Nov. 16 in Becket. The program will then undergo a period of assessment and finetuning in preparation for expansion in time for the spring harvest of 2024.
The concept for the mobile markets arose out of a key finding identified prior to the pandemic.
“There are people who couldn’t get to a farmers market, couldn’t get to a food pantry, couldn’t get to a grocery store because they couldn’t drive, there wasn’t a public transportation center,” Margaret Moulton, executive director of Berkshire Grown, told state officials on tour of three Berkshire farms on Wednesday.
Moulton credited Morgan Ovitsky with the research. Ovitsky is the executive director of Berkshire Bounty, a food rescue organization that takes donated food from seven farms and 21 grocery stores and retail sites to 27 food pantries, school districts and senior centers.
To fund the launch, in 2022 Berkshire Regional Planning Commission applied for and received a $645,194 grant from the USDA’s Regional Food System Partnership on behalf of Berkshire Bounty, Berkshire Grown, as well as the Southern Berkshires Rural Health Network, Berkshire United Way and Community Health Programs. A local match of $245,099 was required. The grant won't pay for things such as the food and marketing, so fundraising is still needed.
In choosing locations, “We wanted to make sure to capture the demographic that generally falls through the cracks,” Ovitsky said. “Either they make too much money to access SNAP, or they don’t have transportation or they’re in the more rural lands.
“We also were really cognizant of not wanting to compete with stationary markets,” Ovitsky said. “So we didn’t want to be in downtown Pittsfield because they have a robust downtown market. We didn’t want to be in downtown North Adams for the same reason. So we started looking at the outlying communities.”
Ovitsky said the two organizations surveyed people throughout the county at emergency food sites.
People in Becket, at MCLA and at 18 Degrees all advocated to be sites of the pilot farmers markets.
One key difference between traditional farmers markets and this one is likely to be pricing. It might flex into three tiers in a structured sliding scale.
“The main concept is that the people who can afford to will help subsidize the people who can’t,” Vandurme said. “And so you’re paying a little bit extra on the retail side to maybe make a lower price for someone else. It’s like pay what you can, take what you need.”
“We’re still working out those details,” she said. “And that is an important reason why we’re doing the pilot — so that we can test these processes and figure out what language works, what’s receptive to people. We really want to create a stigma-free, welcoming environment for everyone.
“So even if you want to use it as a food pantry, you don’t have to come up and say, ‘I can’t afford this. I need you to give me this food for free,’” she said, adding that gift cards will go out ahead of time so people can “take what they need, so it’s just the same for everybody.”