CHESHIRE — Community Health Programs is bringing its mobile health van to town next week and will offer COVID-19 testing, flu shots and other medical services.
The van will be parked at the Cheshire Senior Center, 199 School St., from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 19.
Appointments are not required, but people should arrive with their Medicaid, Medicare, or other personal insurance card, according to Carole Hilderbrand, coordinator of activates and volunteers at the Cheshire Council on Aging.
For more information, call 413-743-9719.