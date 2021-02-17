WILLIAMSTOWN — The historic Mohawk Trail Scenic Byway is now one of the nation's 150 special roads, after a recent designation by the U.S. Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration.
What is known as the Mohawk Trail road is a section of Route 2 from Williamstown and east through Franklin County to Athol. The area has a rich early history as a Native American footpath.
It was Beth Giannini, a senior transportation planner at the Franklin Regional Council of Governments who coordinated the trail designation last year, and worked with the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission and towns along the road, according to the Daily Hampshire Gazette. It received the byways honor, which is not grant funded, in January.
“It has a long history as a scenic touring road,” she said of the trail, built in 1914.
Also designated in this recent round was the Old King's Highway, Route 6A, a historic route on Cape Cod.
Massachusetts now has a total of nine scenic byways, with three in Berkshire County that include the Jacob's Ladder Trail Route 20 and the Mount Greylock Scenic Byway.
America's Byways was established by Congress in 1991 to preserve the roads, promote tourism and economic development. The byways have at least one or two archeological, cultural, historic, natural, recreational and scenic qualities. They often are less frequently traveled.
The Federal Highway Administration administers the National Scenic Byways Program.