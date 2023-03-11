<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Monday pavement operations to cause delays on I-90 in Lee

Daytime paving operations will cause delays on I-90 in Lee on Monday, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. 

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

If you're commuting on I-90 in Lee on Monday, be prepared for delays. 

Daytime paving operations will cause temporary lane closures, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. The operations will take place westbound at mile marker 8.3 from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Appropriate signage, law enforcement details and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.

Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution.

All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

