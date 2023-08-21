New PCB lawsuits are filed in Pittsfield by a former Allendale school parent and a family that lived for years on Benedict Road

PITTSFIELD — Two more PCB lawsuits against Monsanto and General Electric Co. by residents who have lived near the former GE site and its PCB landfills hit Berkshire Superior Court on Monday.

This brings the total count of lawsuits in the last week linking PCB exposure in Pittsfield to cancer up to five.

Two members of a city family ravaged by cancer filed one of the complaints. Betty Jackson, who is suffering from cancer, filed suit on behalf of herself and her late sister, Carol Barosso. Their brother, Charles Barosso, who has Parkinson’s disease, filed suit on behalf of himself.

The other was filed by Diane Romero, a city resident and a nurse who developed breast cancer at the age of 41. Her cancer has since spread to her brain and spinal cord.

The complaints cite scientific studies that link PCBs to their specific cancers.

These two lawsuits are the latest in what the plaintiffs’ attorney, Thomas Bosworth, says will be a steady stream of legal action tying PCB pollution in the city over the years to various cancers and other illnesses.

Bosworth, a Berkshires native who now lives in Philadelphia, also said that another lawsuit filed by Charles Barosso’s daughter on behalf of his late wife, Donna Barosso, is on hold until her estate has been through probate. Donna Barosso, who also grew up near the former GE site and whose parents worked at GE, died of soft-tissue sarcoma.

These two new lawsuits also list as defendants Bayer AG, which purchased Monsanto in 2018, and other related entities. It also lists Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC), which bought GE’s Pittsfield business in 2011.

A GE spokesperson said the company cannot comment on pending litigation. Monsanto said in a statement that the "weight of scientific evidence" does not support a link between the illnesses and PCBs.

Bosworth, reacting to Monsanto's statement, said the company has known for more than half a century that PCBs are dangerous.

Attorneys experienced with litigation against Monsanto and other corporations over pollution say that while difficult and expensive, such cases are possible to win.

The handful of cases filed over the last week mark more fallout from decades of PCB — polychlorinated biphenyl — pollution that blighted the city and despoiled the Housatonic River. GE's river cleanup plan has sparked another fight over its proposed PCB landfill in Lee. Lee also has sued Monsanto over the chemicals.

In Pittsfield, PCB landfills have been part of the landscape for more than two decades. There are two at the former GE site, both of which abuts the Allendale Elementary School field and playground — much of which had to be remediated of PCB pollution and remains capped with a liner.

All the lawsuits so far center on the school and the neighborhoods around the former GE plant.

Romero, the lawsuit says, is a Pittsfield native who spent “a substantial amount of time both at school functions and playing at the [Allendale] playground with her two children,” now 14 and 23. Romero also lived “less than 500 feet from the PCB-contaminated Housatonic River in Pittsfield from ages 2 to 14."

Over the last 17 years, Romero has lived “several hundred feet” from the PCB waste site, known as Hill 78, on the former GE property.

Jackson and her brother Barosso, who now lives in Florida, lived “for years” on Benedict Road, the lawsuit says, about 1,500 feet from the former GE plant. Their late sister Carol Barosso also lived there.

The complaint says that “GE frequently dumped hazardous PCB waste” at an area near their street and that the dump trucks frequently drove past the house.

Statement from Monsanto on both lawsuits “While we have great sympathy for the plaintiffs in these cases, Monsanto is not responsible for the alleged injuries for many reasons including that it did not manufacture or dispose of PCBs near the Allendale Elementary School or in the greater Pittsfield area, and had no responsibility for or control over the electrical equipment plant in Pittsfield operated by another defendant in these cases. Moreover, the weight of the scientific evidence does not support an association between exposure to PCBs and the injuries alleged in these cases, even among highly exposed former PCB workers. Monsanto will respond to this complaint in due course and maintains that its past electrical customers are obligated to defend and indemnify Monsanto based on the indemnity contract the companies agreed to in 1972.”