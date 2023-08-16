A Pittsfield mother is suing GE and Monsanto for PCB pollution she claims caused her son's leukemia

PITTSFIELD — A Pittsfield mother has filed a civil lawsuit against several companies alleging that exposure to PCBs at home and at school caused her son’s leukemia.

Crystal Czerno, the parent of 9-year-old Carter LaCasse, filed the complaint in Berkshire Superior Court on Tuesday against the General Electric Company, as well as against Bayer AG, which purchased PCB manufacturer Monsanto in 2018.

Other defendants include Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC) and three of its petrochemical and plastics manufacturing subsidiaries in Pittsfield. SABIC bought GE’s Pittsfield business in 2011.

The court document, at more than 100 pages, lays out a timeline of what the companies allegedly knew over the years about the danger of PCBs — polychlorinated biphenyls — chemicals known to be harmful to humans and linked to cancers.

Czerno alleges that Monsanto officials knew PCBs were toxic and likely to be banned by the EPA. Yet Monsanto, the filing contends, continued to market them and GE continued to use and dispose of the chemicals into the Housatonic River and beyond. GE used PCBs at its Pittsfield plant in the production of transformers. In 1977, the federal government banned PCBs because of the danger.

Czerno’s attorney, Thomas Bosworth, told The Eagle that Czerno’s complaint is the first of what will be at least a handful of similar lawsuits. Four other city residents with claims tracing their cancers to PCBs released by GE have consulted with him, he said.

When asked how he plans to argue that no other factors led to cancer in Czerno’s son, Bosworth said he would “turn over every stone” and that environmental exposures are a “prime cause” of childhood leukemia.

“I’ve fought that fight,” said Bosworth. A Pittsfield and Lenox native, Bosworth practices in Philadelphia and says he has won $77 million in settlements with corporations for “catastrophic injury victims.”

The companies risked the health of the community for future generations and then downplayed the dangers, the lawsuit contends. Czerno's son's leukemia is "a direct result of the egregious, negligent, wrongful, and reckless conduct of the defendants in their manufacture, sale, creation, distribution, pollution, contamination, dumping and disposal of the toxic and carcinogenic chemical known as PCBs."

The complaint centers on the since-remediated Allendale Elementary School property and its playground, which abuts GE's former "Hill 78" hazardous waste storage area. Tests show that PCBs, the lawsuit says, have not completely disappeared from the area.

The school on Connecticut Avenue is several hundred feet from the home Czerno shares with her two sons. Both attended the school.

Czerno is asking for compensatory and punitive damages to be determined at trial, as well as other costs and attorneys’ fees. The 14 counts against some or all of the companies include negligence, fraud and strict liability.

A spokesperson for GE said the company could not comment on pending litigation.

Monsanto issued a statement, said Bayer spokesperson Nicole Hayes, saying that the company has "great sympathy" for the plaintiff but is not responsible for the alleged injuries. Monsanto says it had no control over what happened in Pittsfield, and that there is no "reliable scientific support" that links PCBs with leukemia.

Monsanto's full statement about the litigation “While we have great sympathy for the plaintiff in this case, Monsanto is not responsible for the alleged injuries for many reasons including that it did not manufacture or dispose of PCBs in the greater Pittsfield area and had no responsibility for or control over the electrical equipment plant in Pittsfield operated by another defendant in this case. There is also no reliable scientific support connecting exposure to PCBs with leukemia. Monsanto will respond to this complaint in due course and maintains that its former electrical customers are obligated to defend and indemnify Monsanto based on the indemnity contract the companies agreed to in 1972.”

SABIC has not responded to a request for comment.

The lawsuit marks a new twist in a corporate pollution drama that has played out in the Berkshires over four decades, mostly in the city of Pittsfield, but also in the five Rest of River towns to the south through which the Housatonic River flows.

In 2020, the EPA and GE and the five towns settled on a plan that requires GE to dredge riverbed sediment from a heavily polluted 10-mile stretch of the Housatonic south of Pittsfield to protect public health and the environment and deposit it in a Lee landfill. The work is estimated to take years and cost GE more than $600 million. In Pittsfield, some of that river cleanup has been completed.

Another battle over the GE pollution is ongoing over the planned PCB disposal facility in Lee despite legal action as well as continued outcry from residents and warnings from scientists.

Also, the town of Lee is about to refile its lawsuit against Bayer/Monsanto.

GE used PCBs between 1932 and 1977, according to Czerno's lawsuit. Branded as Pyranol, the product was used as lubricant insulation for electric transformers. The company released extensive PCB waste into the river and other areas of the city. The pollution was so bad the complaint says, that neighborhoods later had to be remediated to get rid of toxic soil the company had given residents.

That’s also what happened, according to the lawsuit and the EPA’s GE cleanup webpage, at the Allendale school.

The federal Environmental Protection Agency continues to monitor the air there for PCBs, the court document notes, and those results are available on an EPA webpage devoted exclusively to the Allendale site.

While air sample results show fluctuating levels of PCBs, over the last few years the samples are at levels that are below the EPA’s threshold for taking action. Officials at City Hall, the lawsuit notes, have held meetings in recent years to address concerns about the potential for exposure at or near the school.

Hill 78

It was in 1950 that part of the 1,250-acre Allen Farm — used for horse breeding — was donated to the city to build the school.

During construction that year, the lawsuit continues, GE struck a deal with the city for it to use soil from the nearby Hill 78 area on GE property as fill for the school grounds.

The state later discovered PCBs there, and this eventually led to a “2-foot soil cap with geotextile over much of the playground area,” according to the EPA, and further removal of soil beyond it seven years later.

In 2006, all the city’s pediatricians wrote to then-Mayor James Ruberto, expressing concerns given a new understanding about routes of PCB exposure.

“An emerging body of scientific information pointing to airborne (both volatilized and suspended) PCBs as being a significant form of exposure,” they wrote.

In 2007 and 2008, GE had to remove more contaminated soil.

The lawsuit mentions all of this in addition to a scientific study that found high levels of PCBs in the blood of a sample of city residents, as well as another study showing a link between PCBs and acute childhood leukemia.

Bosworth, 34, says this is personal for him, and that as "a blue-collar kid from Lenox" he’s coming back to his hometown to bring polluters to justice. He continues to talk about it on Instagram and TikTok. He also talks about how GE’s PCB disposal facility planned for Lee is more of the same from the company.

“The fact that GE has the audacity to now try to build a brand new toxic PCB dump right next to the very river that GE polluted for decades speaks to this company's callousness and lack of conscience,” he later wrote in an email. “All I can say is that I look forward to the day the jury will assess the full magnitude of harm the defendants have caused this family and many other hardworking people of Berkshire County whose lives have been greatly affected.”

Scared and guilty

Czerno, in an interview with Bosworth present, said she did not know about any of this when she first moved to the city from Brainard, N.Y., and in 2017 bought her home near Allendale Elementary School in Pittsfield and Hill 78.

“I feel disgusted,” she said. “I feel outrage. I feel scared and I feel really guilty. I'm struggling as Carter and Tyler's mom, knowing that I unknowingly put them in danger by buying the house that I bought, with no knowledge of what was in my backyard, of sending them to a school with no knowledge of what was there.”

LaCasse started at Allendale in Kindergarten, and withdrew in second grade after his diagnosis in 2021.

Czerno stopped teaching at Pittsfield High School this year to care for her son. Most of his doctors are in Boston, she added, and he’ll have another bone marrow biopsy next week.

LaCasse’s immune system is weak and he doesn’t have the strength to do what most boys his age can. But the past few weeks have been much better, his mother says, and he “feels good and looks good.”

Her lawsuit describes LaCasse’s suffering amid painful medical procedures as well as emotional trauma over the last few years. Czerno’s suffering is also described in the complaint.

The bright side, she said, is the community’s outpouring of support for the family. And it is this that she says made her want to pay it forward.

“I’m fighting for these kids that are my neighbors and future students,” she said. “It’s my time to step up and support the community.”