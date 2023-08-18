A second Pittsfield mother and a Lenox woman sue GE and Monsanto over PCBs claiming link to cancers

PITTSFIELD — The count of lawsuits against General Electric Co. and Monsanto over instances of cancer stemming from alleged exposure of PCBs in Pittsfield is now up to three.

A second city mother who claims her young son’s cancer was caused by PCBs is now also suing GE and Monsanto, alleging the companies are responsible. So is a Lenox woman who says she traces her "aggressive breast cancer" to PCB pollution released into Pittsfield and its elementary school she attended approximately 40 years ago.

In what are the second and third such lawsuits filed in Berkshire Superior Court this week, the complaints filed on Friday also list as defendants seven additional related entities like Bayer AG, which purchased Monsanto in 2018. The court filing also lists Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC), which purchased GE’s Pittsfield business in 2011.

Jessica Sullivan says her son, Justin Lowery, 11, continues to suffer a form of brain cancer called pilocytic astrocytoma that scientific studies link to a PCB compound called Aroclor 1254.

Both Sullivan, and Kristie Harford, of Lenox, allege in separate court filings that the cancers are tied to PCB exposure from the Allendale Elementary School that abuts hazardous waste landfills at the former GE site, as well as to neighborhoods around the site. While the school property was remediated and capped with a liner, the lawsuit contends, PCBs — polychlorinated biphenyls — still linger.

Lowery’s brain cancer, the complaint says, was caused by the “negligence, recklessness, and wrongful conduct of the defendants both at home, in the community, inside his school, and at his school’s playground.”

Crystal Czerno, the first mother to file such a lawsuit, also alleges that her son's leukemia is linked to the pollution at the Allendale school and their home near the former GE site.

Harford declined to comment on her lawsuit. Sullivan said that while she knew about the history of GE and the PCB pollution, she did not know the extent of the problem.

“I never really looked into it because sometimes ignorance is bliss with certain things,” she told The Eagle in a phone interview with her attorney, Thomas Bosworth, present.

These two court filings are just the beginning of what will be a steady stream of cases, said Bosworth, a Berkshire County native who lives in Philadelphia. Bosworth is working on these cases with Springfield attorney John B. Stewart.

Other attorneys say that while such litigation is difficult and expensive, a win is not out of reach. One attorney who is still embroiled in PCB trials against Monsanto in Washington state has already seen roughly $650 million in jury verdicts in favor of the plaintiffs. Richard Friedman previously told The Eagle that because PCBs are so toxic, connecting those to health problems is entirely possible.

Monsanto's full statement about lawsuits filed Friday “While we have great sympathy for the plaintiffs in these cases, Monsanto is not responsible for the alleged injuries for many reasons including that it did not manufacture or dispose of PCBs near the Allendale Elementary School or in the greater Pittsfield area, and had no responsibility for or control over the electrical equipment plant in Pittsfield operated by another defendant in this case. Moreover, the weight of the scientific evidence does not support an association between exposure to PCBs and brain or breast cancer, even among highly exposed former PCB workers. Monsanto will respond to this complaint in due course and maintains that its past electrical customers are obligated to defend and indemnify Monsanto based on the indemnity contract the companies agreed to in 1972.”

Sullivan and Harford are seeking compensatory and punitive damages to be determined at trial, as well as other costs and attorneys’ fees.

All three women allege Monsanto officials knew PCBs were toxic. Yet Monsanto, the filing contends, continued to market them and GE continued to use and dispose of the chemicals into the Housatonic River and beyond. GE used PCBs at its Pittsfield plant in the production of transformers. The government banned PCBs in 1977.

GE declined to comment due to the pending litigation, said a spokesperson.

Monsanto released a statement to The Eagle in response to the two lawsuits filed Friday, saying that while the company has "great sympathy for the plaintiffs in these cases," it is not responsible for their illnesses.

The lawsuits are the latest installment in a four-decade-long industrial pollution and cleanup saga that continues to grip the Berkshires. GE’s release of PCBs into the Housatonic River also sent the hazardous waste downriver to other towns. The town of Lee also has sued Monsanto.

These new lawsuits center on the history of GE's release of the PCBs in Pittsfield, including giving the city polluted dirt to the Allendale school when it was being built. The property remains capped and under EPA surveillance, but PCBs at lower levels still linger.

Some city officials continue to voice concerns. And state public health researchers continue to monitor the city for cancers tied to PCB pollution.

40 years apart

Multiple studies link PCBs with brain cancer, Sullivan’s suit says, including the same type of cancer Lowery has.

Lowery, who has an older brother, attended Allendale from Kindergarten through fifth grade, Sullivan said. And since 2012 Lowery's family has lived close to the GE plant. Sullivan’s lawsuit says that her son's “continuous exposure” to PCBs in his lifetime has led to his illness and a litany of medical procedures. His chemotherapy treatments, Sullivan said, have also harmed his health. His tumors continue to grow, and his medical bills have already hit the $2 million mark.

Harford, like Lowery, attended the Allendale school from Kindergarten to fifth grade — from approximately 1978 to 1984. She also lived several hundred feet from the GE plant from age 3 to 19. At 41, her lawsuit says, she developed an "aggressive" form of breast cancer "despite having no family history and negative genetic testing" results.

Her lawsuit cites multiple studies that link PCBs to breast cancer.