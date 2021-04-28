MONTEREY — In two contested races for seats on the Select Board and Finance Committee, candidates say they plan to bring a return to civilized governing in a town that has seen disagreements turn caustic in the past several years.
Susan Cooper and Justin Makuc are vying for the three-year-term Select Board seat of outgoing Chairman Donald Coburn. Cooper was nominated by the Democratic caucus; Makuc by the Republican caucus.
And newcomer Katrina Fitzpatrick is challenging incumbent Rebecca Wolin for a seat on the Finance Committee — also a three-year term. Wolin was nominated by the Democratic and Republican caucuses.
Elections will be held from noon to 7 p.m. May 4 at Town Hall.
All four candidates said that the town is on a healthy financial track, having kept down taxes while maintaining services at a high level. They all say they want to continue this trend.
The hilltown needs town officials who can be civil, they all say, referring to battles and standoffs on the three-person Select Board. They all want both panels to collaborate without fighting.
“The town is in good shape,” said Cooper, a 20-year resident and nine-year member of the Zoning Board of Appeals. “So, why are we behaving like this at a moment in the nation’s history where confidence in institutions is at an all-time low because everybody’s on their worst behavior. If everybody just yells and slings mud, it stops working.”
Cooper, 58, says she believes in budgeting five to 10 years into the future, particularly regarding roads and other infrastructure, in a way that supports the hard work of the current roads chief. And she is concerned about the abundance of unattended short-term rentals in town, and the high cost of real estate.
“No working person in the Berkshires can afford to buy a house here,” she said.
Like Cooper, Makuc, 22, a recent graduate of the College of the Holy Cross who majored in political science, said he, too, wants a return to “neighborly” behavior in the town he grew up in.
“I’m running because I want a select person who helps his town be more unified and works towards common goals instead of factionalizing,” said Makuc, who is a volunteer firefighter and works in farming and construction.
“Conflict isn’t necessarily bad; what’s bad is when the fights become about personal agendas.”
Makuc said that, like Cooper, he hopes to help the town, regardless of who wins. He also believes that the board and Finance Committee should work together. He thinks the town departments in general are doing a “fantastic job, and I think everyone knows that.”
Wolin, 64, who is director of finance and administration for the Berkshire South Regional Community Center and who has 40 years of accounting and financial experience, said that she and others on the Finance Committee brought an initial $600 household tax increase from the 2022 budget down to about $100.
“It wasn’t easy, but we still have a high level of services,” she said, noting that people get very emotional around town budgets, but that isn’t how she treats them.
“I think of it as a business,” she said, noting that she caught an overpayment of $10,000 to a vendor last year. “The Select Board didn’t notice it. These are the reasons you need a Finance Committee.”
Fitzpatrick, 24, is a town native who likes working with numbers and says she believes a young person can bring fresh ideas to the Finance Committee.
“I’m hoping that possibly getting new, unbiased blood in there might help,” said Fitzpatrick, who has a degree in business from Westfield State University and has worked at a local bank. “I’m not going in to the political scheme — I’m going in there to budget.”
Like the others, Fitzpatrick, who works in a law firm and who is Registrar of Voters and a member of the Republican Town Committee, thinks that getting along means getting work done.
“I think we’ll get more done if we just leave politics aside,” she said.
Candidates for library trustee (three-year term) are incumbent Ann Canning, Cheryl Zellman and Ronald Nelson; for Planning Board (five years): Edward Allen; Board of Appeals (five years): Michael Banner; Board of Assessors (three years): Teresa Steibel; Board of Health (three years): Roy Carwile; Cemetery Commission (three years): Linda Thorpe; moderator (one year): Mark Makuc; Parks Commission (three years): Thomas Mensi, Tracey Brennan; tree warden (one year): Kevin Fitzpatrick.