(Way) away game to Nantucket: Monument girls lose a heartbreaker, but gain a trip of a lifetime

As away games go, it was about as far away as you can get — at least in Massachusetts.
For the Monument Mountain High School Spartans girls' volleyball team, a recent trip to the Division 4 statewide MIAA tournament meant a 422-mile round trip to Nantucket.
And the Boston Globe went along for the ride, chronicling the journey to the island community in the article "From one end of the state to the other — literally — for a school volleyball game."
In the report published on Wednesday, reporter Stan Grossman captured the sights and sounds of the trip — and the logistical challenges that surrounded it.
The initial plan called for a 15-hour day, beginning with a 7 a.m. departure for a 2 p.m. game, the report said, and reversing that process for a 10 p.m. arrival in Great Barrington. But protestations — and an $1,000 donation — from the Spartans booster club led to an overnight hotel stay in Cape Cod to break up the trip.
On the chartered bus — also an upgrade — the team was quiet at first, the report said, with some even napping. But as they approached Cape Cod, the excitement grew and the girls got "a little more giggly."
The team stayed overnight, four to a room, at the Courtyard Marriott before catching a "sun-splashed and glorious" hour-long ferry ride, the report said. The girls enjoyed views of the Kennedy compound and watching the seals before hopping on a school bus to the tournament.
The game was a close back and forth, with each team taking two sets before a crushing match-point ace by the Whalers.
After a silent bus ride back to the ferry dock, the beautiful trip across Nantucket Sound broke the spell.
"The girls joked, munched on pizza, and played video games," the report said, before the long bus ride back to the Berkshires.