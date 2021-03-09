BOSTON — The city of Pittsfield has received $880,000 in state funding to begin the process of developing the largest of the William Stanley Business Park of the Berkshire's nine building sites.
The funding from the state's Site Readiness Program, which is administered by MassDevelopment, will pay for preparing the park's building lot nine for construction. Also known as the teens parcel, the 16.5-acre tract borders on Tyler Street and Woodlawn Avenue at the northern end of the 52-acre business park.
The city has also received an additional $264,000 from the state's Brownfields Redevelopment Fund toward improvements for building site nine.
Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer said the funding will be used to pay for engineering, design and other costs that are needed to prepare the teens parcel for construction.
The city ultimately plans to subdivide the teens parcel into smaller building lots to "give developers more choices," Tyer said.
The teens parcel is currently covered with an uneven jumble of concrete building foundations that General Electric left behind when it turned the tract over to the Pittsfield Economic Development Authority in February 2012.
"This parcel looks like the surface of the moon," Tyer said.
Pittsfield received the largest amount of site readiness program funding among the 10 projects around the state that received funds for fiscal 2021.