So long, 2020.
At midnight, we bid farewell to a year that many of us would like to forget. It was a year unlike any in recent memory, defined by a pandemic that has brought death, jobs losses and economic hardships to every corner of our country.
And yet, life continued on. We adapted, wore masks, marked milestones with loved ones over video calls and stayed home to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Babies were born, people fell in love and parents celebrated their kids’ graduations. It may have been hard to see at times, but there was a bit of light during this dark period.
It is in that vein that we bring you stories of people in the Berkshires who found cause for hope in 2020.
Deborah Warden, 57, Pittsfield: “I’m not from here, I’m from Mississippi. So FaceTiming [with family], Zooming each other — that’s the best thing that came out of this year, was Zoom.”
Jim Mack, 66, Pittsfield: “I got to see my boy, he just flew up here with his dog from San Francisco. The good news, is that he made it.” Note: In the photo of Jim he is holding his cellphone that is displaying a picture of his son.
Gary Lewis, 59, Pittsfield, president of the local Lions Club: “People are just donating, donating, donating … It goes toward eye research, it goes to community projects — we give to the Salvation Army, and we have what’s called an emergency sight and hearing fund, that helps people, like if somebody needs eyeglasses, or needs eye surgery but can’t pay for it.”
Sharon Ulrich, 58, North Adams: “I finally got an apartment, I’ve been looking for over a year.” Note: Pictured in the photo of Sharon is her 11-year-old chihuahua/yorkie (AKA “Chorkie”) mix named Dusty Doolittle.
Dan Tawczynski, 75, Great Barrington, owner of Taft Farm: “COVID saved us. Right before the pandemic, I cashed in a life insurance policy. All our summer people are here, plus locals have decided to help us. You can’t believe what it’s meant for us. I’m still worried about the [Division Street] bridge [being out] — that is what’s been killing us. But people are still buying in madhouse quantities. And I have a book coming out.”
Johnny Mercer, 36, Housatonic: “We had a baby and I finally got around to getting my contractor’s license. COVID helped because the housing market is booming right now. I’ve got more work than I know what to do with.”
Mercer’s daughter, Isabella Sanchez, 6: “The snow. And I got to spend more time with my family.”
Harry Hoy, 69, Housatonic: “I feel very, very light. I feel less encumbered by my darker side, my shadows, my psychology. I’m happier.”
Fred Clark, 68, Housatonic: “My daughter was able to get married in the backyard, and I retired last week. Being home with my wife was wonderful — we got to spend time together as a transition to retirement.”
Gwendolyn VanSant, 49, founding director and CEO of Multicultural Bridge: “Having Vice President Kamala Harris is so exciting for women of color, and young women. It’s life-changing for so many people. In Great Barrington, the [W.E.B. Du Bois Regional Middle School] renaming is a historic moment. ... And in my own personal life, I’ve been able to focus on what really matters. The pandemic helped me reconnect with my family, my kids, in powerful ways.”
Thomas Bernard, 50, North Adams Mayor: “I’m inspired by the ways that so many people in North Adams persisted, persevered, and adapted this year ... by the creativity and collaboration of our first responders, emergency operations team, and city and school employees ... and by the example of colleagues, friends, and family members who have offered advice, support, and a healthy dose of perspective.”
Bilal Ansari, 48, Assistant Vice President for Campus Engagement at Williams College and racial justice organizer: “My Cherokee ancestors have a wise saying: ‘A cure for every disease can be found within 200 yards of every illness.’ What the pandemic did is, it sent a lot of intellectuals and seasoned organizers, back to the Berkshires ... [so] when our nation began to respond to the second pandemic — anti-Black racism — we had within 200 yards a powerful intervention. We have organized our collective resources toward social change.”
Emanuela Bunt, 56, North Adams resident: “Job loss and unemployment, that’s the bad part. Good-wise, the help in this town is so awesome. The Salvation Army stepped in for Christmas, they gave my youngest this Nerf gun and clothes .... And the church gave us a gift card, right when we ran out of Pull-Ups for my grandson. That $20 gift card, it was like a million dollars to me.”