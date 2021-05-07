MOUNT WASHINGTON — With Mount Washington voters set to take to the polls Tuesday, there are more positions open than there are names on the ballot.
Eight incumbents are running for reelection unopposed, and for at least the seventh straight year, no one filed nomination papers to run for the one-year auditor position.
Voters can cast ballots from noon to 8 p.m. at the Town Hall, 2 Plantain Pond Road.
Gail Garrett was set to run unopposed for reelection to positions on the Select Board and as town clerk, but resigned from both posts in late April, turning them into write-in contests.
Eric Mendelsohn, who has worked with the town Highway Department and Planning Board, launched a write-in campaign for the three-year Select Board term on April 27, sending an open letter to town residents. Mendelsohn told told the Berkshire Edge that he had voted for Garrett and planned to support her again, and that he did not decide to run until after learning of her resignation.
Town office manager Elisabeth (Loes) Lem was named acting town clerk, but there are no candidates on the ballot for the one-year town clerk term.
Candidates for reelection include Lesliann Furcht for School Committee and treasurer, Jeb Rong for assessor, Margaret Whitbeck for library trustee, David O. Whitbeck for constable, William “Bill” Short for Planning Board, Morgan Bulkeley for moderator and Dorothy Bonbrake for tax collector.