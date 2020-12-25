Small businesses across Massachusetts will have another chance to secure COVID-19 grants for 2021.
Gov. Charlie Baker has approved $668 million in small business funding that will be administered through the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corp.
Businesses that previously have applied for, but have not received, grants will be the top priority for the additional money, the state announced Wednesday. Eligible industries for the new program include restaurants, bars, indoor recreation venues, gyms, retail stores and "event-support professionals" such as photographers and videographers.
The restrictions will look familiar to any business that has applied for a funding program since the coronavirus pandemic began. Businesses can receive up to $75,000, with a cap of three months' operating expenses. The money can be used for "employee wage and benefits costs, space-related costs, and debt service obligations."
The money might provide a lifeline for some Berkshire County businesses as COVID-19 continues to spread through the region, spurred on by cold weather and holiday gatherings. New statewide restrictions that limit capacity at restaurants and other businesses go into effect Saturday.
The application window for the new grant funding opens Dec. 31 and closes Jan. 15, with awards expected to be announced in early February.
Businesses interested in applying should visit empoweringsmallbusiness.org for details on or after Dec. 28.