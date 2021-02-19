Berkshire County saw anywhere from less than an inch to 4 inches of snow since Thursday, and can prepare for roughly 1 to 2 inches Friday night and into Saturday
The next weather system isn't due until Monday, with a possible rain and snow mix, according to the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y.
While not all the snowfall reports are in from different areas as of Friday morning, Becket got 3 inches, Stockbridge, 1 1/2 inches, and Clarksburg, 1 inch, according to meteorologist Andrei Evbuoma.
He said some of the highest snowfall counts were in New York, in Duchess and Ulster counties.
Today's system is colder, Evbuoma said, and so will not feature any ice. Northern Berkshire will get most of this next snowfall.
All will turn tranquil over the weekend until Monday, until a new system arrives from the Great Lakes region.