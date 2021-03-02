More than 600 residences in the Berkshires remained without electricity early Tuesday after strong wind gusts knocked down tree limbs and damaged power lines around the county.
The communities that experienced the most power outages were Lenox (177), Dalton (103), Great Barrington/Monterey (107), West Stockbridge (79) and New Marlborough (64), according to National Grid and Eversource outage maps.
Other communities still reporting isolated outages as of 6:30 a.m. included Mount Washington, Alford, Stockbridge, Cheshire, North Adams, Williamstown and Lanesborough.
A wind advisory remains in effect until 1 p.m. Tuesday, with gusts of up to 50 mph possible, according to the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y.
Multi-hazard event continues across ern NY & wern New England this morning. A Wind Advisory continues until 1 pm for all of ern NY and wern New England for wind gusts up to 50 mph. Wind Chill Advisories are in effect until 11 am for parts of the region. #nywx #ctwx #vtwx #mawx pic.twitter.com/qltkY20dFB— NWS Albany (@NWSAlbany) March 2, 2021
Wind gusts overnight hit 60 mph, the speed recorded at both Harriman-and-West Airport in North Adams and Pittsfield Municipal Airport just before 10 p.m. on Monday, the National Weather Service said.
Windchill temperatures reached minus 16 degrees in Pittsfield and minus 10 in North Adams on Tuesday morning. The weather service said that as of Monday morning it had not received reports of storm damage in Berkshire County.