Weather outlook

Williams College students enjoy the warm weather Sunday on campus in Williamstown as temperatures climbed into the 70s.

 Gillian Jones — The Berkshire Eagle
You've got two more days to enjoy the unseasonably warm weather. 

Temperatures will climb into the low 70s in Pittsfield on Tuesday and Wednesday, thanks to a combination of warm air and high pressure. That's about 20 degrees above average for this time of year. 

A cold front will cause temperatures to return to normal Thursday, according to Ray O'Keefe, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y. 

A cold front will move into the area on Thursday, with highs only expected to reach into the lows 50s. The colder weather will continue heading into the weekend with a high in the 50s predicted for Thursday and a high of 46 on Saturday. 

