You've got two more days to enjoy the unseasonably warm weather.
Temperatures will climb into the low 70s in Pittsfield on Tuesday and Wednesday, thanks to a combination of warm air and high pressure. That's about 20 degrees above average for this time of year.
A cold front will cause temperatures to return to normal Thursday, according to Ray O'Keefe, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y.
Today will be the last in our string of warm, sunny days before rain arrives on Veterans Day. Temperatures today will be about 20 degrees above normal. pic.twitter.com/QyXP6QRIfi— NWS Albany (@NWSAlbany) November 10, 2020
A cold front will move into the area on Thursday, with highs only expected to reach into the lows 50s. The colder weather will continue heading into the weekend with a high in the 50s predicted for Thursday and a high of 46 on Saturday.