WILLIAMSTOWN — The number of Williams College students sent home for remote learning because of their involvement in a large campus party with little protection against COVID spread at Wood House on Feb. 26 has climbed to 127, from 120, according to college officials.
Anyone who was at Wood House that night without authorization was sent home, even if they denied being at the party.
“Students who don’t live in Wood should not have been entering Wood for any reason on Friday night,” Marlene Sandstrom, dean of the college, told the student newspaper, The Williams Record.
“Unfortunately, those who did so during the time of the large gathering — even if that was not their intention when they walked over — contributed to that gathering, and are therefore part of the large-scale public health violation.”
College spokesman Greg Shook told The Eagle that each student signed an agreement to abide by the health restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic, and that those attending the party violated that agreement.
None of the students found in violation has been subject to additional disciplinary action, and none of them is a senior. Sandstrom noted that 12 to 15 students appealed their removal, but none was successful.
Sandstrom also said that seven students voluntarily have left campus since the Wood House party, with “an additional handful” of students currently making inquiries about doing so, the Record reported.
Officials said that there was a large party with more than 100 people on the ground floor, and several smaller gatherings upstairs.
Many of those sent home are members of varsity athletic teams. They will not be participating in the spring season, although the spring teams do have full rosters for the reduced six-week spring season, Shook noted.