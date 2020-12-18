PITTSFIELD — Christmas came early for Renee Clark, a fifth-grade teacher at Morningside Community School.
Clark created a fundraiser on Donorschoose.org to help purchase her students books that develop social and emotional skills. The goal of the fundraiser was $1,959 and it was fully funded by the Allstate Foundation, which granted roughly $1.2 million worth of teachers' wish lists this holiday season.
"To ensure the learning of our students and meeting their social needs, all of these books will be read to the students every day with our new morning meeting curriculum," Clark wrote in the donation page. "They range from emotions, friendships, growth mindsets, leadership, and much more. Having these books will not only allow students to learn more but to connect their own lives to these stories and have strong conversations with one another."
The Allstate foundation donated to campaigns focused on social and emotional learning, the process of developing self-awareness, self-control and interpersonal skills.
"Our gift today rewards the resilience so many teachers and students have shown through such a turbulent time for schools, educators and families,” said Stacy Sharpe, Allstate’s senior vice president of corporate brand. “It’s especially important this year to make sure students and teachers have what they need to be successful.”
More information on how to get involved and support local schools via the Allstate Foundation can be found at Allstatefoundation.org.