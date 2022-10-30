Mortgage rate increase hampers already low Berkshire housing market

PITTSFIELD — Lack of inventory has already made it difficult to buy a single-family home in the Berkshires, but a substantial increase in one of the country's most popular mortgage rates could make that task even harder.
The average rate on 30-year mortgages — the rates most favored by Americans — has jumped over 7 percent for the first time in 20 years. On Friday, the average rate for the benchmark 30-year mortgage was 7.32 percent, an increase of 15 basis points since last week, according to Bankrate.com.
And that rate has doubled since the beginning of the year. The median sale price of residential homes in the Berkshires was $326,500 between January and September, according to the Berkshire County Board of Realtors. Borrowing $300,000 at a 7 percent interest rate, a buyer's monthly payments are almost $2,000. That's an increase of some $650 per month since January. Back then, interest rates were around 3.5 percent and the monthly payments on a $300,000 mortgage were just under $1,350, according to the board of realtors.
"It's definitely caused the market to cool a bit," said Tara McCluskey, vice president of mortgage originations at Greylock Federal Credit Union. "When we say cooling, we're not seeing those 10 offers on the table. There are less offers over the asking price. More normal offers are coming in."
"We've seen a drastic decline in applications," said Jay Anderson, the president and CEO of Pittsfield Cooperative Bank, referring to people applying for mortgages. That 15 percent decline has occurred mostly over the last 60 days, he said.
"I think there's a lag effect when rates go up, and people get to a point where they stop," Anderson said.
The increase in interest rates coupled with the decrease in inventory has also made buying a house in the Berkshires more difficult. According to the board of realtors, there were only 320 residential homes on the market in the Berkshires at the end of September, a drop of 24.2 percent from the 422 homes that were available at that time last year.
"It's very low," said Realtor Mark Mcllquham of Realty Street in Dalton, the current president of the Berkshire County Board of Realtors. "People are still looking to buy, but it makes it more difficult for first time homebuyers coming into the market. The other problem is, I just don't see the inventory increasing that much. Most of the people who have bought a house and moved out of the area have done that already."
Sales of single-family homes in the Berkshires this year were down 7 percent through September, according to the Warren Group of Boston, which tracks all state real estate transactions. The Berkshire County Board of Realtors tracks only Realtor-assisted transactions.
First-time home buyers, who often need to take loans to buy a home, have especially been affected by the increase in mortgage rates. According to Mcllquham, home buyers who were pre-approved for a $350,000 mortgage at a 3 percent interest rate 10 months ago would currently be pre-approved for around $220,000 with the mortgage rates at 7 percent. As of September, that's lower than the median sale price for a single-family home in the Berkshires, on both a year-over year basis ($297,000) and year to date ($299,950), according to the Warren Group. The sales price for single-family homes in the Berkshires has increased 11.1 percent year to date.
"The biggest impact is going to be for first-time homebuyers," Mcllquham said. "They're the ones taking the the mortgages. What you're seeing is their buying power going down."
Any increase in mortgage rates affects first time homebuyers because their choices are limited by their incomes, said Pam Roberts, the broker/owner of Roberts & Associates in Lenox.
"Right now I have not seen any impact at all because we have such a shortage of inventory," said Roberts, referring to the effect 7 percent mortgage rates have had on Berkshire real estate sales. "What we're advising our buyers if they're pre-approved is to make sure their pre-approval is still valid based on the rate change, because for some of these folks when the rate changes they'll find they're qualified for less buying power."
The rate increase doesn't effect those who cannot afford the 20 percent down payment required to obtain a mortgage to avoid paying private mortgage insurance, Roberts said.
"Not necessarily because in Massachusetts there are a a number of loan programs out there if borrowers don't qualify," she said.
Nationally, the increase in mortgage rates is not expected to subside soon.
“Interest rates are going up at a faster pace than most of us have ever seen in our adult lives, and with the amount of global debt out there, this makes for a troublesome combination,” said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst for Bankrate in a news release. “Volatility and uncertainty are to be expected, but we’re getting to the point where it pays to expect the unexpected. This is a unique time.”
But Mcllquham said those interested in buying a home now should still take the plunge.
"My thought is if somebody is going to buy a home move forward and make an offer you like," he said. "You can always refinance down the line if interest rates drop."