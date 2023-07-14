Berkshire County mosquito experts warn that recent flooding will result in a 'breeding event' for mosquitos — a 'worst-case scenario'

PITTSFIELD — Chris Horton and Simeon Mercier are plodding through a marshlike patch of Clapp Park, just beyond the baseball diamond on the south side of the park.

They dip white cups at the end of long poles into the water, pulling out and counting insect larvae — specifically, mosquitoes. The counts vary with each plunge: 10, then 5, then close to 20, and the bugs themselves differ in their stages of development. Some are still very early on; others will be flying around soon.

Horton, superintendent of the Berkshire County Mosquito Control Project, predicts that in about a week, these mosquitoes will be buzzing around in nearby neighborhoods. He’s treating the water to try to slow them down, but this summer, there’s an added challenge — flooding as a result of continuous summer storms.

“This was all dry last year,” Horton said, gesturing toward a stretch of Clapp Park, just off the end of Hollister Street. Overflow from the Housatonic River ushered standing water deeper into the low-lying area of the park, making a bog out of the area.

That area is just one of around 550 that the project keeps tabs on, reporting back to the Pittsfield Health Department and State Department of Public Health.

Horton is predicting an uptick in the insect population because of the recent flooding. The project already began seeing an increase from wet conditions around the holiday weekend leading up to July 4, but expected that this week’s overflow rains would add further insects to the mix.

Conditions have already been favorable this year for mosquito breeding because of increased rain in the area, Horton said, but the flooding will result in a “breeding event” in many area water bodies.

Dormant mosquito eggs laid in moist soil in low-lying areas and floodplains will be lifted up by the most recent deluge, Horton said, then activated in the waters as a result. How long it will take for the mosquitoes to develop depends on a number of factors, including water depth, temperature and the amount of food in a specific location. But Horton said they’ll likely be coming along soon.

“This is a worst-case scenario for us,” Horton said.

When asked what Berkshires residents can do to avoid the bugs, Horton pointed out that people can reduce the amount of mosquitos near their home by cleaning out any containers or spaces in their backyard that might collect water, including boats, wheelbarrows and swimming pools.

In terms of escaping them completely, though, the outlook was unlikely.

“It’s where we live,” Horton said.

With the increase in mosquitoes, there also comes an increased need to monitor potential insect-borne diseases. Only certain species are prone to carry them, Horton said, and the project keeps a close watch and sends mosquitoes in for testing at state labs periodically. This year, they began submitting around June 12 to the state Department of Public Health.

Mainly, Horton and his team are keeping an eye on Eastern Equine Encephalitis (commonly known as EEE) and West Nile Virus. They have not reported any cases to the state Department of Public Health this year.

West Nile Virus was recently detected, however, in a group of mosquitoes in Worcester, according to an announcement from the city. Those mosquitoes will be sprayed by the city and Central Massachusetts Mosquito Control Project in the coming days.

In spite of reported cases in Florida, Horton said that the project is not currently monitoring for malaria. Malaria has been eradicated in the United States, and the last big outbreaks in Western Mass happened in Sheffield in the 19th century.

But still, Horton said, people should expect to see more bugs in the coming weeks, and prepare accordingly.

“Mosquitoes will be numerous,” Horton said. “Guaranteed.”