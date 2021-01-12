NORTH ADAMS — At least six COVID-19 cases have been linked to one North Adams restaurant, as dining venues appear to be driving virus spread throughout the city.
The Board of Health met on Tuesday night to discuss local infection rates following the holidays and consider potential avenues to mitigate spread. Board members and city officials decided to warn restaurants about existing rules, but not to implement further restrictions.
The city has about 50 active cases, with as many as 20 new positive tests over the past week, according to data shared with the board. A majority of the cases are coming from restaurants, said Heather DeMarsico, the city’s health director.
“We're just not sure if we should be thinking about imposing more strict regulations for them, or if it's just bad luck on their part because that's where everybody is congregating,” DeMarsico told the board.
She said six cases have been traced back to a single restaurant/bar venue, described by the board as a “private club.” The city did not name the restaurant but said that two employees and four patrons, or “regulars,” have tested positive.
Meanwhile, Greylock Community Club announced on Saturday it was closing temporarily due to a positive COVID-19 case. A representative of the club could not be reached for comment. Health officials have not said that Greylock is the restaurant linked to the six cases.
“It very well may just be an isolated case of poor compliance,” DeMarsico said of the unnamed venue. For the most part, she said, restaurants have followed state guidelines.
Despite that high level of compliance, however, restaurant-linked infections appear to be pushing the city’s caseload up, and few establishments are immune. About 90 percent of North Adams restaurants have been linked to at least one case since the pandemic began, according to DeMarsico.
At its Tuesday meeting, the board debated whether to increase existing restrictions on restaurants but decided that doing so would be ineffective and could harm local businesses.
October Cellana, a member of the board, pointed out that indoor dining inevitably creates a higher risk for transmission than other activities.
“The other piece is the businesses in North Adams,” she said. “If you close them to indoor dining and everywhere else around them is doing it, people are just going to go to other places.”
A dining shutdown might therefore be “pointless,” DeMarsico said, because neither Williamstown nor Adams appear to be open to further restrictions. Mayor Tom Bernard also noted that an indoor dining rollback would cause financial harm.
“There’s an economic impact to any decision around further restrictions,” Bernard said. “We want our business community to remain strong and vibrant and viable.”
The board decided to send a communication to local establishments reiterating the current restrictions and warning them that the board and the city might implement stricter regulations if restaurants fail to meet the guidelines.
“The outreach sends the signal that we’re not looking to take drastic action,” said Bernard. “But we’re prepared to act if the data start leading us in that direction.”