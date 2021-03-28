LENOX — The matriarch to the family owned Guido's Fresh Marketplace has died, several sources said on Sunday.
Rena Masiero, whose sons Chris and Matt Masiero operate Guido's in Pittsfield and Great Barrington passed away Friday evening, according to Kelly's Funeral Home in Lee. A store official in Pittsfield confirmed to The Eagle the 93-year-old Lenox woman had died, but the cause of death wasn't immediately known.
Funeral home director Michael Kelly said the family was still making funeral arrangements on Sunday afternoon.
Family friend, state Rep. William "Smitty" Pignatelli described Masiero as typical Italian mother and grandmother who held the family together.
"She was quiet, humble and epitomized hard work and she clearly passed those qualities on to the rest of the family," Pignatelli said in an Eagle phone interview.
Mrs. Masiero was born Rena DelBarco, grew up in Lee and married Gudio "Guy" Masiero, for whom Guido's is named, on Aug. 18, 1954. Mr. Masiero, who worked at the store, greeting customers, died Jan. 6, 2006.
The Masieros raised their family in Manchester-by-the-Sea on the Massachusetts North Shore. Christopher Masiero, later joined by brother Matthew, started Guido's in 1979 as a road-side produce stand on South Street in Pittsfield, across from what is now Mazzeo's Ristorante.
They would eventually build a modern, large store just south of Dan Fox Drive and open a second store in Great Barrington across from the former Barrington Fairgrounds. The brothers' parents would eventually move to Lenox after the children and grown.
Rena's one claim to fame is the year she and her husband took into their Manchester home Paula Poundstone as a teenager, long before she became a successful stand-up comedian. Poundstone grew up in near-by Sudbury and began her stand-up career during open-mic nights in 1979 in Boston.
In a September 2012 article in The Eagle prior to a performance at The Mahawie Theatre in Great Barrington, Poundstone said she and her three children visited the elder Masieros whenever they were in the Berkshires.
"We consider them our family," she said.
Poundstone noted the elder Masieros provided the support and encouragement that set her on the road to becoming a successful stand-up comedian.