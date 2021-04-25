PITTSFIELD — Pittsfield police say a 19-year-old motorcyclist, so far unidentified, died after he crashed just after noon Saturday into a guardrail near the Big Y grocery downtown.
Sgt. Marc Maddalena said in a statement that it appears that the rider lost control of his motorcycle, a 2017 Kawasaki EX650 model, while traveling north on Government Avenue near 10 Francis St.
Maddalena said the rider was taken to Berkshire Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Because not all family had been reached, the department had not released the man's name.
The crash remains under investigation and witnesses are asked to contact Officer David Hallas of the department's Traffic Unit by calling 413-448-9700, Extension 560.
Along with police, the crash, at 12:16 p.m., brought help from the Pittsfield Fire Department and County Ambulance. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, according to city police.
Traffic was halted on Government Drive for about two hours after the crash Saturday.
This story will be updated when the motorcyclist's name is made public.