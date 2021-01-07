WILLIAMSTOWN — The Mount Greylock Regional School District is still in remote learning mode and will be for at least three weeks, until after the holiday pandemic surge has subsided, according to Superintendent Jason “Jake” McCandless.
The district has been in remote learning since early December.
“Per our agreement from this summer, will remain so until Berkshire County’s two-week test positivity rate goes below 3 percent,” he said.
He added that, in addition to breaching the 3 percent benchmark, there would have to be three consecutive weeks of being designated gray or green by the Commonwealth’s Weekly Covid-19 Report, after three weeks of one or both member towns being designated as yellow or red.
Williamstown has been designated as yellow for the past three reports. That means the district will need three weeks of gray or green designations before it can return to a hybrid teaching model.