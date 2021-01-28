The following statement was issued by the Mount Greylock Regional School District Committee:
As was reported to our school community and the School Committee, on January 21 a racist act was committed by an individual during a high school class. Over the course of the past week, we have fielded questions about the “hows” and the “whos.” Understandably, many people in our community want answers. People want to know how this could happen and who did it.
What we can say is that this specific incident is now in the hands of law enforcement, and we cannot comment on the ongoing investigation.
While we understand this answer is disappointing to some, we caution that it is easy to hold on to details of a situation and lose sight of the critical bigger picture, in this case, the reality that the January 21 act is symptomatic of a broader and deeper problem, the problem of systemic racism that is pervasive in our country and our community. In some ways, we live and work in an idyllic area, but we are not immune.
We are not immune to the kind of hate that was perpetrated against our Mount Greylock student and we must not be complacent in its face.
Not only was this a personal hateful attack against an individual student, but it was also an assault on our entire community. Ibram X. Kendi writes, “The only way to undo racism is to constantly identify it and describe it — and then dismantle it.” The Mount Greylock Regional School Committee condemns in the strongest terms this act of racism, and we want to make clear that as a community we will not tolerate it.
We condemn not just the act itself, but any attempt to dismiss it or diminish the reality that acts like these have horrible far-reaching impacts and are symptoms of a long history and practice of oppression and injustice.
We have got to do better. Words are not enough. Dr. McCandless has spoken recently of the District’s commitment — operationally, financially, and from a strategic planning perspective — to make the work of diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging a core thread of everything we do at Mount Greylock. In the coming weeks, the School Committee will review all applicable policies to make doubly sure that we are taking every policy step possible. We must also ensure that every future policy decision and budget approval we make as a School Committee should have at its core the question — how is this decision contributing to a culture of equity and belonging?
As a community, we have hard, deep, long-term work to do. Our students are talking. We have seen deeply passionate statements from our Student Council, Greylock Multicultural Student Union, and Peer Team also condemning this act. Once again, young people lead the way, and we vow to join with them in a unified commitment to the work of accountability, antiracism, and a collective good.