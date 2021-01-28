WILLIAMSTOWN — Mount Greylock Regional School District leaders are decrying a racist incident that interrupted a virtual class held Jan. 21.

“Obviously this starts with a very hurt individual and a very hurt family who were victims,” said Superintendent Jason “Jake” McCandless, after the statement had been read into the record during a special school panel session Thursday. “Then that hurt extends to a classroom and that hurt extends to a school, and then a whole community.”

The incident in question occurred as students were taking a self-guided midterm assessment, according to an incident report shared by Principal Jacob Schutz. As the class was wrapping up, an unknown student who was impersonating another student already in the class unmuted the mic to allow a song to be heard by the entire class. The song including profanity and an anti-Black epithet.

Mount Greylock district statement on racism in schools The following statement was issued by the Mount Greylock Regional School District Committee:

The song, which is believed to have targeted a specific student, played for about 30 seconds but was interrupted several times when the teacher muted the person playing it. Students logged off immediately following the incident, and the teacher was unable to address the class.

A staff member, the assistant principal and the school counselor have spoken with the student who is believed to have been the target of the action, as well as with and the student's family, the statement said. School officials have not been able to determine the identity of the student who played the song, and an investigation is ongoing.

“Mount Greylock Regional School is committed to being a community that promotes the ideals of diversity, belonging, inclusion, and equity,” Schutz said in a statement at the time. “We recognize the presence of systemic racism and pledge to do the work to build an antiracist school community. ... Racist actions have no place at MGRS.”

McCandless said he has heard from people from all around Berkshire County expressing support for the district in its fight against racism. “The Williams College community very swiftly expressed support and offered help, as well as our other educational entities within our community,” McCandless noted.

He said the Mount Greylock High School Student Union composed a letter that “very wisely said we cannot stand and say that this isn’t our community — that this is an anomaly. It doesn’t define our entire community, but this level of hate and disrespect for a fellow human being is sadly a part of every community everywhere.”

The statement released by the administration Thursday — strongly endorsed by the school committee — explains that while many are anxious to hear more details about the incident, because it is under investigation by the police department, they can’t reveal details.

“While we understand this answer is disappointing to some, we caution that it is easy to hold on to details of a situation and lose sight of the critical bigger picture, in this case, the reality that the Jan. 21 act is symptomatic of a broader and deeper problem, the problem of systemic racism that is pervasive in our country and our community,” the statement reads. “In some ways, we live and work in an idyllic area, but we are not immune. We are not immune to the kind of hate that was perpetrated against our Mount Greylock student and we must not be complacent in its face.”

The statement goes on to confirm a commitment to expose and eliminate racist behavior and acts in the community.

“The Mount Greylock Regional School Committee condemns in the strongest terms this act of racism, and we want to make clear that as a community we will not tolerate it,” it continues. “We condemn not just the act itself, but any attempt to dismiss it or diminish the reality that acts like these have horrible far-reaching impacts and are symptoms of a long history and practice of oppression and injustice.”

The committee voted unanimously to reaffirm its anti-racism resolution passed by the previous school committee last year.