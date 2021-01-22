The Mount Greylock Regional School District is investigating a racist incident that occurred Thursday.
"The Mount Greylock Student Council condemns in the strongest terms the racist actions directed at a Mount Greylock student during school today," the district tweeted Thursday. "It is our mission to meet this incident with purposeful discussion and action as we work to realize our role as a council in establishing an inclusive and respectful school.
"As we seek to value diversity, we are committed to creating a more equitable community in which every student has access to a safe and productive learning environment ... No student deserves to face this harassment and tonight our thoughts are focused on expressing our solidarity with the victim."
In a statement, Principal Jacob Schutz said that the district is committed to "being a community that promotes the ideals of diversity, belonging, inclusion and equity. We recognize the presence of systemic racism and pledge to do the work to build an antiracist school community."
