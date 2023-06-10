Mount Greylock Regional School graduates given a musical farewell

School Name: Mount Greylock Regional School
A teary Jayshawn Moore leaves the gymnasium at the close of the 2023 Mount Greylock Regional School graduation ceremony in Williamstown on Saturday.
Altan McIntosh speaks at the Mount Greylock Regional School graduation ceremony at the school in Williamstown on Saturday.
Graduation Location/Date: Mount Greylock Regional School in Williamstown on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Number of Graduates: 82 Speaker Selected by Graduates: Altan McIntosh Speaker Selected by Faculty: Molly Sullivan
Molly Sullivan, chosen by the faculty to speak, delivers her student address during the Mount Greylock Regional School graduation ceremony at the school in Williamstown on Saturday.
Memorable Moment: The graduation ceremony was punctuated by many musical interludes, starting with the Mount Greylock Orchestra that greeted attendees in the school’s main foyer as they arrived.
As the graduates entered the gymnasium in a procession to their seats, they were accompanied by the Mount Greylock Concert Band, and the Mount Greylock Chorus and Band performed the Star Spangled Banner at the start of the ceremony.
Mid-ceremony, the chorus performed "Our Time" by Stephen Sondheim, and at the close of the graduation exercises, the Mount Greylock Concert Band performed a recessional as graduates exited the gymnasium.
Graduates laugh as their chosen class speaker, Altan McIntosh, delivers his speech at the Mount Greylock Regional School graduation ceremony at the school in Williamstown on Saturday.
Altan McIntosh, chosen by the class of 2023, speaks at the Mount Greylock Regional School graduation ceremony at the school in Williamstown on Saturday.
Graduates cheer for each other as they receive their diplomas during the Mount Greylock Regional School graduation ceremony at the school in Williamstown on Saturday.
The class of 2023 toss their caps in the air at the close of their graduation ceremony at Mount Greylock Regional School in Williamstown on Saturday.
Before greeting their families, graduates hug and congratulate each other after the Mount Greylock Regional School graduation ceremony in Williamstown on Saturday.