Mount Greylock Regional School graduates given a musical farewell

graduates hug and smile

Before greeting their families, graduates hug and congratulate each other after the Mount Greylock Regional School graduation ceremony in Williamstown on Saturday.

 Stephanie Zollshan

School Name: Mount Greylock Regional School

Jayshawn Moore with tears running down face in cap and gown

A teary Jayshawn Moore leaves the gymnasium at the close of the 2023 Mount Greylock Regional School graduation ceremony in Williamstown on Saturday.
Altan McIntosh speaks during graduation in cap and gown

Altan McIntosh speaks at the Mount Greylock Regional School graduation ceremony at the school in Williamstown on Saturday.

Graduation Location/Date: Mount Greylock Regional School in Williamstown on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

Number of Graduates: 82

Speaker Selected by Graduates: Altan McIntosh

Speaker Selected by Faculty: Molly Sullivan

Molly Sullivan speaks during graduation in cap and gown

Molly Sullivan, chosen by the faculty to speak, delivers her student address during the Mount Greylock Regional School graduation ceremony at the school in Williamstown on Saturday.

Memorable Moment: The graduation ceremony was punctuated by many musical interludes, starting with the Mount Greylock Orchestra that greeted attendees in the school’s main foyer as they arrived.

As the graduates entered the gymnasium in a procession to their seats, they were accompanied by the Mount Greylock Concert Band, and the Mount Greylock Chorus and Band performed the Star Spangled Banner at the start of the ceremony.

Mid-ceremony, the chorus performed "Our Time" by Stephen Sondheim, and at the close of the graduation exercises, the Mount Greylock Concert Band performed a recessional as graduates exited the gymnasium.

graduates walking in line smiling with diplomas

As they exit the gymnasium, graduates smile and celebrate after completing their graduation ceremony from Mount Greylock Regional School in Williamstown on Saturday.
rows of graduates laugh during classmate's speech

Graduates laugh as their chosen class speaker, Altan McIntosh, delivers his speech at the Mount Greylock Regional School graduation ceremony at the school in Williamstown on Saturday.
smiling graduates walk through aisle of gymnasium

As they exit the gymnasium, graduates smile and celebrate after completing their graduation ceremony from Mount Greylock Regional School in Williamstown on Saturday.

Photos: 2023 Mount Greylock Regional School Graduation