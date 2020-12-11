WILLIAMSTOWN — The Mount Greylock Regional School is planning to destroy temporary cumulative school and health records for students who have graduated from or left the school during the 2012-13 school year on Dec. 18.
Per state regulations, student records must be destroyed seven years after the student graduates. However, the high school transcript, which lists grades for the four years of high school, is maintained for 60 years following graduation.
Any student who is interested in retrieving their records before destruction should contact the guidance department at 413-458-9582, ext. 1250.
Students who received services from the Special Education Department (Pupil Personnel Services) should call that office at 413-458-9582 ext. 2050 for an appointment to pick up any other records.
Parents may not request the records of their student without a signed letter giving permission.