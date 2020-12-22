WILLIAMSTOWN — A divided Mount Greylock Regional School Committee voted Tuesday to take the next step toward seeking new bids for the construction of an artificial turf multipurpose playing field.

In a 4-3 vote, the committee agreed to pay consultant Perkins Eastman to start evaluating the project and arrange to call for bids from contractors.

Four members of the committee initially considered the idea premature, citing unanswered questions, the project's cost, the need to address the effects of the coronavirus on the educational process, and environmental concerns.

“To me, some of the most important work we have to do now around the pandemic is becoming more and more evident,” said committee member Julia Bowen.

Several said they would be more comfortable if the first step was to establish a long-term capital spending plan that would address future needs, including playing fields, and identify funding sources.

The district has been considering installing an artificial turf field for more than four years. The idea is to pay for the work using what’s left of a $5 million gift from Williams College meant to address needs not paid for by the state when the school building project was underway.

With about $3.6 million left, committee members said they’d prefer to have at least $1 million remain in the fund after the field work is covered.

Of major concern was the need to renovate the existing fields, install a track and set up an irrigation system to protect the field in the summer.

The district is also under deadlines to establish Americans with Disabilities Act compliance to allow free access of differently abled people to the playing fields, and to become compliant with Title IX by installing a softball field.

Perkins Eastman quoted a cost of $44,000 to conduct the bidding process and evaluate the project’s parts.

After about two hours of highly detailed discussion, Curtis Elfenbein made a motion to hire Perkins Eastman to conduct the bidding for a project that includes a synthetic field, a grass softball field, paths for ADA access, and a track around one of the existing fields.

School Committee members Julia Bowen, Elfenbein, Carrie Greene, and Steven Miller voted yes. Opposed were committee Chairwoman Christina Conry, Jose Constantine and Michelle Johnson.

The hope is that the bidding can be carried out by the spring, the work completed over the summer, and that the fields would be ready for the start of the next school year.

Greene noted that if the bids come in too high, they don’t have to accept any of them and can start working on a new plan.