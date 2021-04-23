WILLIAMSTOWN — The Mount Greylock Regional School Committee will meet jointly with the select boards from Lanesborough and Williamstown on Tuesday to appoint a new member to the committee.
The new member will fill the seat held by Michelle Johnson, who resigned earlier this month for “personal reasons.”
There is only one applicant for the Lanesborough-held seat — Ursula Maloy.
In giving her resignation at the meeting of the School Committee on April 8, Johnson said she resigned with “great sadness.”
“I’m not sure I’ve come across a more professional, thoughtful and dedicated group of people who clearly have the best interest of the children in mind,” she said.
Committee Chairwoman Christina Conry said she also felt “a ton of sadness” in announcing Johnson’s resignation.
Conry said Johnson brought a perspective unique to that of an elementary school teacher that was both “heartfelt and eye-opening.”
According to the district’s regional agreement, if a vacancy occurs on the School Committee, selectmen from both Lanesborough and Williamstown will meet within 30 days with the remaining committee members to fill the empty seat by roll call vote.
A majority of the votes will determine the newly appointed committee member, who will serve until the next biennial state election, when a successor shall be elected to serve the remainder of the unexpired term, if any.
The deadline for applicants for the position ended at 4 p.m. Friday. The remote joint meeting will start at 7 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom at tinyurl.com/f7cv93zx.