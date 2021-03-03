The Mount Greylock Regional School Committee violated the Open Meeting Law when discussing plans to replace the district’s superintendent last year, the Attorney General’s Office has determined.
iBerkshires, which filed a complaint in July, said the Attorney General’s Office’s Division of Open Government notified the district and iBerkshires on Monday that the committee discussed topics in executive session beyond the session’s stated purpose.
Through Westfield attorney Adam Dupere, the committee had denied an Open Meeting Law violation.
The Attorney General’s Office ordered no additional action because the committee released redacted versions of its minutes after the complaint was filed.
Meetings of public bodies are required to be open to the public, and before going into executive session, the body must disclose all subjects that will be discussed in the session.
“The Committee [on July 1] continued to discuss specific terms for reaching a separation agreement with the Superintendent but also discussed the need for an interim Superintendent and how to address questions and public comments regarding the Superintendent’s departure,” Assistant Attorney General Kerry Anne Kilcoyne told iBerkshires.
Kilcoyne said that “similar future violations may be considered evidence of intent to violate the law.”