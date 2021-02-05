WILLIAMSTOWN — All schools in the Mount Greylock Regional School District will switch to the in-person hybrid learning model starting Monday.
After reviewing the latest state, local and in-school data, the newly formed committee for hybrid/remote learning “determined that conditions in our community are such that a return to hybrid learning is viable for the coming week," according to a letter sent to the school community Thursday night from Superintendent Jason McCandless.
The elementary schools will be attending their morning or afternoon in-person classes following the hybrid schedule.
“For Mount Greylock Regional School,” McCandless wrote, “this means that students will attend their respective A/B in-person days on Monday and Tuesday, or Thursday and Friday.”
The principals will be providing additional information regarding the return to hybrid learning.
“I would again like to thank our entire community for its patience, perseverance, and support of our students through change and challenges this school year,” he concluded. “We hope this signals a step in the right direction with regards to the pandemic and a gradual return to more normal school life.”