ADAMS — The roads leading to the highest point in Massachusetts will soon be open for vehicle traffic.
The Mount Greylock State Reservation announced in a Facebook post last week that the roads leading to the summit of the mountain will reopen May 22 for the spring/summer/fall season.
At 3,491 feet, Mount Greylock is a popular destination for people seeking spectacular views of Berkshire County. On a clear day, visitors to the summit can see as far as 90 miles.
The cost to park at the summit is $5 for Massachusetts residents and $20 for nonresidents.
For more information, visit mass.gov/locations/mount-greylock-state-reservation.