When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Town hall (outdoors), 2 Plantain Pond Road
Highlight: With more children going to school, the largest budget change is an increase in funding for school and bus transportation. Otherwise, not much is out of the ordinary, and other increases are related to highways, machinery maintenance, the Egremont Fire Department and the Southern Berkshire Volunteer Ambulance Squad.
Voters will weigh in on the budget, as well as separate articles that include funding for broadband, waste management and a range of stabilization funds. The warrant for the town meeting is available on the town’s website.
Highways: In recent years, more frequent freezing and thawing has created muddy conditions on gravel roads that have required the town to spend more on maintenance, said Selectman Jim Lovejoy, a trend he attributes to climate change. The town added a $70,000 appropriation for highway stone and gravel in the fiscal 2021 budget to keep roads passable for emergency vehicles and residents, and that item returns in the fiscal 2022 budget.
A separate article, which would require a two-thirds vote to pass, would have the town raise and appropriate $40,000 to purchase a boom mower for the Highway Department.
Schools and buses: Following a stretch during which few families in town sent children to Southern Berkshire Regional School District schools, more children in schools has required greater spending on transportation, Lovejoy said. In fiscal 2022, the school budget would go from $79,800 to $157,225.
Broadband: An article would have the town raise and appropriate $92,640 to cover costs associated with its municipal broadband network, and another article would transfer $23,270 from free cash to a broadband stabilization fund. Reserves have allowed the town to manage the network and reduce rates for initial subscribers, and the stabilization fund would cover costs such as repairs in the event of a storm, Lovejoy said.
— Danny Jin, The Berkshire Eagle