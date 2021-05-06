MOUNT WASHINGTON — It took around a half hour for Mount Washington residents to approve all items on the warrant at their annual town meeting Tuesday.
“There was nobody who voted against anything” among the approximately 30 residents who attended the outdoor meeting at the town hall, said Jim Lovejoy, who serves on the Select Board.
Voters approved the budget and separate items to provide funding for the town’s municipal broadband network, waste management and several stabilization funds.
The $758,504 budget was “pretty straightforward,” Lovejoy said, apart from an increase for school and bus funding due to an increased number of local children attending school. With three new children in school, for a total of four children, the town is paying more for a bus to provide transportation rather than giving transportation stipends to parents.
The resulting increase of the school budget, from $79,800 to $157,225 in fiscal year 2022 makes up the majority of the increase from fiscal 2021’s $662,350 budget.
Other appropriations will help the town maintain roads that have been increasingly affected by climate change, and voters also approved an item to raise and appropriate $40,000 to purchase a boom mower for the Highway Department.