PITTSFIELD — Kind, patient, generous, thoughtful, helpful. All of those words sum up the impact Robert L. A. “Bob” Cote had on Berkshire County, where he probably helped more people than he ever knew.
Cote, who died Dec. 14 at age 87 from a long-term illness, was a well-known local figure in the struggle against addiction and substance abuse. He helped establish the Thomas McGee Substance Abuse Unit at Hillcrest Hospital in Pittsfield, where he served as the clinical director for 18 years, then spent an additional 16 years as a senior clinician at the Brien Center for Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.
He also created the Addiction Counselor Education Program at Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) and served as the director for 25 years (an extension of that program was later brought to Berkshire Community College). A participant in Alcoholics Anonymous for 46 years, according to his obituary, Cote’s work in addiction services continued until he retired in June.
“He was the guy. He was Mr. Sobriety,” said Cote’s widow, Francesca “Cessa” Cote, who ran the Doyle Detox Unit in Pittsfield until it merged with McGee in 2000. The couple were married for 22 years. “There’s a lot of us out there who owed a lot to Bob.”
Cote also founded the Berkshire Men’s Council and the Men’s Leadership Council of Boulder, Colo., groups that he served on for 25 years. Participants in Alcoholics Anonymous are often referred to as a “friends of Bill W.,”, after Bill Wilson, who co-founded the group in the 1930s. People who knew Cote well often referred to themselves as “Friends of Bob,” his wife said.
Cote’s influence on others was displayed on written tributes to Cote that are posted on Legacy.com.
“Bob helped me tremendously in my struggles with mental illness and alcoholism,” wrote Peter T. McGovern on Christmas Day. “He was a wonderful man. I’m sorry for his loss.”
“Bob saved many lives over the years,” wrote Jim Edelman on Christmas Eve. “A selfless human being who quietly and diligently went about his life doing the best he could for others. And that was a lot.”
Cote, who also spent many years as a teacher and coach at Mount Everett Regional School in the 1960s and 1970s, often served as the person who connected those struggling with addiction to the services that they needed.
“He was our go-to person,” said Eugene Dellea, the president of both Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington and Berkshire Medical Center’s Hillcrest campus. “He was a great person to connect with when someone was in need. He helped so many whether it was a lawyer or a doctor or a priest, or whoever needed help. Cote was always in the forefront of helping people, and he had lasting friendships with them afterward. He just helped so many people in his career.
“He had that gift to be able to connect with people.”
Cote was treatment director of the McGee unit from its opening in 1979 until 1985, then worked at the Berkshire Council on Alcoholism and Addictions for three years before rejoining McGee as clinical director in 1988, according to Eagle files. Retired Central Berkshire District Court Judge Alfred A. Barbalunga said Cote was instrumental in helping courts find solutions to substance abuse issues that intersected with the legal system.
“I know whenever I was in a jam and had to get a place for someone who really didn’t belong in jail but needed some treatment he was always really good at giving gave me an alternative to jail,” Barbalunga said. “He was a wonderful advocate for those with addiction problems and he was a great resource for me because sometimes there were just no easy answers.
“He talked the talk and he walked the walk,” Barbalunga said. “He understood the problems and he understood that sometimes you don’t get from Point A to Point C directly that there are failures....He just never gave up on people. When they had relapses he was right there as a strong advocate.”
“Bob was very instrumental in helping so many, many people,” said Willard “Huck” Hodgkins, who founded the Berkshire Council on Alcoholism., and headed the ownership group that purchased Pittsfield radio station WBRK in 1974. “He could really help people stay on the straight and narrow.”
Born on April 3, 1933 in Nashua, N.H., Cote graduated from St. Anselm College in 1955 before joining the U.S. Army, from which he was honorably discharged in 1958. He received a master’s degree from Ohio State University in 1972, and won several educational grants from different universities during the 1960s. He served as a panelist on the Soviet/American Council on Alcoholism in 1991.
Francesca Cote originally met her future husband when they were running different recovery facilities.
“He had a kind of dual pronged approach to life through his sobriety and his interventions,” she said. “There’s really nobody doing interventions the way he did ... It’s very difficult to do it. You have to be trained to do it and have the patience of Bob to do it. It takes a lot of love and trust in the people you’re dealing with.”
Cote had the right skill sets to handle these difficult procedures.
“What he was good at was that he had a lot of patience. Mostly he had a lot of heart and interest and talent,” she said. “He went to a lot of workshops and conducted workshops himself.
“Those were issues that were dear to him,” she said. “It takes a huge amount of patience to deal with a family that’s distraught.”