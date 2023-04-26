Hey Berkshire County, it's time to talk about bears and how you keep them out of our yards again

WINDSOR — Bears are awake, out and about after their hibernation, much to the delight of Mary Ann Gingras, who had one in her yard Sunday — an estimated 500-pounder measuring between 6 and 7 feet tall while standing — that was interested in her bird feeder.

Gingras lives between two wildlife management areas and typically sees bears about once a year.

Bears are established in Berkshire County, according to the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife, and the bear population in Massachusetts has been on the rise since the 1970s, when there were an estimated 100 bears. Today there are an estimated 4,500.

The bear in Gingras’ yard wandered in Sunday around 6:30 p.m., climbed a tree, knocked down the feeder and then ate the birdseed. Gingras documented its actions in a set of videos, two of which she posted on Facebook.

Eventually, Gingras' novelty gave way to concern, and she let out her two dogs, who chased it back into the woods.

“I have a granddaughter,” Gingras said. “And I don’t want the bears hanging around the yard all the time.”

She’s not the only one who doesn't want bears in her yard.

For Berkshire County residents who have had trouble with the American bear in their yards or neighborhoods, there is some help available from the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

This is the third year the MSPCA has received a grant from the Nion Robert Thieriot Foundation to help residents and institutions purchase bear-proof containers for trash and recyclables. The assistance will subsidize but will not wholly pay for the bear-proof containers. In the past two years, about 10 individuals and institutions have received the subsidies, including a housing complex in Lee, which was able to buy a bear-proof dumpster.

"It was a really concerning safety issue, because the bears were basically just walking through this elderly housing complex, which is very dangerous,” said Elizabeth Magner, animal advocacy specialist at MSPCA. “Part of the problem is the bears have already become so habituated. … We know of a place in Western Mass. where there's actually designated feeding station for bears, which is just so, so dangerous. It's really challenging out there.”

In addition, “There are some bears who have actually broken into homes; they're that comfortable around people. … I think it’s fair to say it’s an accident waiting to happen.”

In addition to these bear-proof containers, other ways to deter bear include the removal of bird feeders and pet food from outside homes and storing trash indoors until the morning it is taken away.

Additional tips for keeping bears at bay from the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife include: cleaning grills; keeping pet dogs leashed or penned, and checking before letting them outdoors; double-bagging trash or sprinkling trash with ammonia to reduce the odor; storing empty trash cans indoors; and keeping meat scraps, oily or sweets out of a home compost pile. Those with orchards, chickens or bee hives are encouraged to install electric fencing to deter bears.

Another way to prevent bears from taking an unhealthy interest in places where humans live, Magner said, is to install motion-detecting strobe lights.

She also recommended using trail cams if people are curious about the presence of bears in their yards.

If a person sees a bear in their yard, Magner recommends backing away but maintaining eye contact and in a loud voice saying something repeatedly, like “Hey bear, hey bear.”

Most bears will back off, she said; even a mother bear with cubs is more likely to send the little ones up a tree rather than attack a human.

In the unlikely event of bear attack, Magner recommends fighting back.

“We try everything that you could possibly do, as far as a humane solution, because if you end up killing the animal, it just opens up habitat, and other animals kind of move right in,” Magner said.

To apply for funds through the MSCPA’s bear-proof assistance program, fill out an application. Those with questions are encouraged to call Magner at 617-541-5104.