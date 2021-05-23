ADAMS — Several people, possibly including children, were seriously hurt following a two-vehicle crash south of the center of town over the weekend, local police said on Sunday.
At about 3:15 p.m. on Saturday the Adams Police and Fire departments and Adams Ambulance Service all responded to multiple 911 calls to the area of 81 Grove St. near Quality Street. When the emergency personnel arrived they found what appeared to be a head-on collision, police said.
Multiple ambulances were called to the scene, according to police, including ambulances from Northern Berkshire EMS. Information on how many people were hurt and taken to the hospital and the extent of their injuries was unavailable on Sunday afternoon.
The state police accident reconstruction unit is helping Adams police determine what caused the crash.
Police say both north and southbound traffic was rerouted around the accident site for more than four hours, with that stretch of Route 8 re-opened around 7:30 p.m.